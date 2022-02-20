Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 114.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRU opened at $97.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.60. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRU shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

