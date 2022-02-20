Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth $263,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 14.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth $894,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 5.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 9.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 272,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,058,000 after purchasing an additional 23,697 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $94.70 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.98%.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWI. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.86.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.