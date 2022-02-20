Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $842,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 34.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 54.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 17.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 104,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 52.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,044,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,022,000 after acquiring an additional 700,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

