Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $248.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $227.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.90 and a 200-day moving average of $263.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.83.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

