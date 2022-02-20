Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,783,000 after purchasing an additional 303,506 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $738,092,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,609 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW opened at $85.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.81. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $155.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $4,047,313.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $5,036,668.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 645,961 shares of company stock valued at $57,568,009 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.44.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

