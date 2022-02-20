Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.820-$-0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $538 million-$546 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $516.09 million.Confluent also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.210 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Confluent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Confluent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.03.

Get Confluent alerts:

Shares of CFLT stock traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.01. 4,610,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,056. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.20 and its 200-day moving average is $65.87. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 59.05% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $4,217,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chetan Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,397,004.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 733,493 shares of company stock worth $48,253,941.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Confluent by 660.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.