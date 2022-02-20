Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.820-$-0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $538 million-$546 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $516.09 million.Confluent also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.210 EPS.

CFLT traded down $5.30 on Friday, reaching $47.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,610,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,056. Confluent has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $94.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average of $65.87.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 59.05% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFLT. Citigroup began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Confluent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.03.

In other Confluent news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $1,591,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chetan Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,397,004.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 733,493 shares of company stock worth $48,253,941 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,452,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 298,131 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $21,783,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 140,216 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,612,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

