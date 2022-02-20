Comparing VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy 28.26% 26.79% 12.15% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 65.13% 35.34% 35.34%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for VAALCO Energy and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

VAALCO Energy presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.63%. Given VAALCO Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $67.18 million 4.45 -$48.18 million $0.74 6.81 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $4.95 million 8.69 $3.40 million $0.10 9.20

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VAALCO Energy. VAALCO Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.4% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation. The company was founded by Virgil A. Walston and Charles Alcorn in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

