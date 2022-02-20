Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.53

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$84.53 and traded as low as C$79.87. Cogeco shares last traded at C$80.36, with a volume of 14,713 shares trading hands.

CGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Cogeco from C$114.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cogeco to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$79.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$84.53.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$2.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$745.26 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cogeco Inc. will post 9.9900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Company Profile (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

