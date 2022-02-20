Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.440-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE KO traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $62.54. The stock had a trading volume of 21,975,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,244,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $62.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.96.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,582 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,155. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 280,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,600,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 105,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 38,205 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.