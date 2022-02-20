Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$206 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.81 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.040 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $7.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.87. 6,862,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,417,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of -136.96 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64.

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.89.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $1,088,335.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.68, for a total transaction of $3,673,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 611,977 shares of company stock valued at $77,729,180. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Cloudflare by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 430,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,626,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

