Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.030-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $927 million-$931 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $888.44 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.010 EPS.

Cloudflare stock traded down $7.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,862,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.96 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NET shares. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.89.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $190,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $5,162,541.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 611,977 shares of company stock worth $77,729,180 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

