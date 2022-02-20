Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) will announce $142.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civeo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.87 million. Civeo posted sales of $133.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year sales of $577.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $576.80 million to $577.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $614.87 million, with estimates ranging from $606.90 million to $622.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Civeo.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of CVEO stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60. Civeo has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 7,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $171,504.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,134 shares of company stock worth $2,239,838. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 29.5% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Civeo by 82.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Civeo by 15.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 48,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Civeo during the third quarter worth $1,806,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Civeo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

