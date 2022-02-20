Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.53 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to report sales of $44.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.84 billion and the highest is $46.31 billion. Chevron reported sales of $32.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $174.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $159.23 billion to $194.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $169.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $156.03 billion to $199.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,686,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,929,924. Chevron has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $139.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 636,765 shares of company stock valued at $84,153,866. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

