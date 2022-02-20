Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.11 Million

Equities analysts expect that Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) will announce sales of $84.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Charah Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.00 million. Charah Solutions posted sales of $65.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will report full-year sales of $283.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $285.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $342.35 million, with estimates ranging from $340.40 million to $344.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Charah Solutions.

CHRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on Charah Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Charah Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,939. Charah Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $167.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,008 shares during the period.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

