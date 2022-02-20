ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. ChannelAdvisor reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 10.97%. ChannelAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $136,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,353,000 after acquiring an additional 263,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,407,000 after acquiring an additional 167,523 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,020,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after acquiring an additional 114,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 947,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,377,000 after buying an additional 25,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ECOM stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $16.77. 185,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,251. ChannelAdvisor has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $506.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

