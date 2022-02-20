Centrifuge Price Reaches $0.54 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Centrifuge has a market cap of $97.01 million and approximately $185,267.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001413 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,648.95 or 0.06902752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,357.47 or 0.99953767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00049140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00051484 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 178,904,430 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

