Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,899 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.7% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $62,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,462 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,052.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,194.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3,332.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

