Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 1,092 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.7% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $39,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,247,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,597,457,000 after purchasing an additional 275,031 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 389.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 498,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,806,000 after purchasing an additional 396,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

DHR stock opened at $266.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.61 and its 200-day moving average is $307.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $190.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.74%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,684 shares of company stock worth $25,657,572. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

