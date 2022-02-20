Cambridge Trust Co. Has $8.08 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 33.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 379,068 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 94,114 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 979.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 154.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RF shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

