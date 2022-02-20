Cambridge Trust Co. Acquires 179,663 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 162.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,663 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $23,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Novartis by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,466,000 after buying an additional 897,298 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Novartis by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after buying an additional 745,157 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Novartis by 3,631.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,201,000 after buying an additional 704,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,068,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,168,000 after buying an additional 401,585 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after buying an additional 342,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Shares of NVS opened at $86.39 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.34 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $193.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average of $85.88.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

