California State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.86 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Crocs were worth $12,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,469,000 after buying an additional 692,633 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 4,905.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,236,000 after purchasing an additional 431,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Crocs by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,979,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 727.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,203,000 after purchasing an additional 327,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $79.26 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.34 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.94 and its 200-day moving average is $140.36.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

