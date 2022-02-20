Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd.

CGY opened at C$57.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of C$652.65 million and a PE ratio of 48.81. Calian Group has a 1 year low of C$51.99 and a 1 year high of C$67.09.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$129.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calian Group will post 4.3800002 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CGY shares. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on Calian Group from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$85.00 target price on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

