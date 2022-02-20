Cable Hill Partners LLC Trims Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,022 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.0% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $142.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.33 and a 200 day moving average of $160.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $226.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.