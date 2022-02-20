Cable Hill Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,868,000 after buying an additional 64,608 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 38,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

JPM stock opened at $152.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.42. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $139.57 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $449.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

