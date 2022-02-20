Cable Hill Partners LLC Invests $294,000 in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 752 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 621.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Atlassian by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,087,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $298.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $330.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.78. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $198.80 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of -140.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.75.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

