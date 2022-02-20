Cable Hill Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $101,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,806 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $206.16 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.18 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.62.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

