Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys 184 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Home Depot by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 29.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,523,000 after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 16.6% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.61.

NYSE HD opened at $346.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $378.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.51. The stock has a market cap of $362.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

