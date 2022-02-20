Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,186 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Lazard by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.96 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 62.20%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

