Brokerages Set Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Target Price at $34.20

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $26.55 on Thursday. Liberty Global has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $502,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $399,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,516 over the last three months. 9.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 58,640 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 376,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 172,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares during the last quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $3,467,000. Finally, Steel Canyon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 122,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

