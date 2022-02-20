Brokerages Set Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Price Target at C$54.29

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.71.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCG. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Friday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Home Capital Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

HCG traded down C$0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting C$37.74. The stock had a trading volume of 223,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,929. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 7.88. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$29.84 and a twelve month high of C$46.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.63.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

