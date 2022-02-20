Brokerages Set Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Target Price at $74.75

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CODYY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €77.00 ($87.50) to €78.00 ($88.64) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €67.00 ($76.14) to €68.00 ($77.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($79.55) to €73.00 ($82.95) in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS:CODYY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 71,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,226. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

