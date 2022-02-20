Brokerages Expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Post $1.29 EPS

Equities analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.19. TFI International posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

Shares of TFI International stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.28. 101,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,891. TFI International has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.17 and its 200-day moving average is $104.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 25.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TFI International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

