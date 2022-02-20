Brokerages Expect Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is $0.33. Sinclair Broadcast Group posted earnings of $6.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 99.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full-year earnings of ($4.63) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 895.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBGI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.73. 639,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,269. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average is $27.84. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

