Brokerages Expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.21). Oncternal Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 177.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oncternal Therapeutics.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.88. 358,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,336. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.64. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $10.56.

In related news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,630. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.