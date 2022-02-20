Brokerages Expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will announce earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. J & J Snack Foods reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J & J Snack Foods.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

JJSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $158.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.77. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $134.68 and a 1 year high of $181.71.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,125 shares of company stock worth $609,405. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,238,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 10,914.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,336,000 after purchasing an additional 348,485 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 67.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 162,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,652,000 after purchasing an additional 65,332 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53,401 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 365,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,752,000 after acquiring an additional 46,343 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.