Brokerages Anticipate Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will announce earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.79. Molson Coors Beverage posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $49.00. 1,003,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,686. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,285,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,013,000 after acquiring an additional 133,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

