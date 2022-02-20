BNB (BNB) Price Hits $380.20 on Exchanges

BNB (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $380.20 or 0.00992472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion and $1.38 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 165,116,761 coins. BNB’s official website is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for BNB is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BNB
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.
