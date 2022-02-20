Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.93.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $63,792.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $240,473.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,350 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 890.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,122,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,820 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 476.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,116,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,476,000 after purchasing an additional 922,520 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 830,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BE stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.35. 3,304,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,207,498. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 545.27% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

