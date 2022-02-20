Bitcoin SV Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and $72.42 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $84.26 or 0.00219568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,375.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $300.65 or 0.00783461 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00022415 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,984,570 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

