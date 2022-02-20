Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,875 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 69.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3,172.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $57.05 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.83.

