BENQI (QI) Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. BENQI has a market cap of $19.11 million and $17.29 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for $0.0587 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BENQI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00044373 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.79 or 0.06868457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,236.84 or 0.99942605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00049209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051553 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.