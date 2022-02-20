Belt Finance Achieves Market Cap of $14.82 Million (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $14.82 million and $524,169.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00004046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00044188 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.83 or 0.06849914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,353.23 or 1.00258629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00048876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00051351 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

