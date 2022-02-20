Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Barnes Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.45 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.54.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Barnes Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 47,862 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Barnes Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Barnes Group by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Barnes Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

