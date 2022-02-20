Bao Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.78 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bao Finance has a market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $254,439.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00044065 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.49 or 0.06807735 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,304.34 or 0.99929880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00048437 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00051432 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

