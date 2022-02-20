Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Bradesco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Banco Bradesco posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Banco Bradesco.

BBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBD traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,676,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,208,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.32%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

