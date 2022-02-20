Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Avantor by 21.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,361,000 after acquiring an additional 324,770 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,381,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Avantor by 111,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 40,122 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Avantor by 10.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avantor by 97.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 132,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 65,495 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

AVTR stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $446,446.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $423,959.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,290 shares of company stock worth $9,026,667 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

