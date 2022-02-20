Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to announce $190.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.60 million and the highest is $190.70 million. Avanos Medical posted sales of $185.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year sales of $741.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.81 million to $741.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $776.90 million, with estimates ranging from $766.60 million to $782.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avanos Medical.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVNS. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,087,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,322,000 after purchasing an additional 645,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,096,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,350,000 after purchasing an additional 611,984 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after purchasing an additional 340,905 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $10,327,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $10,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,514. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.13. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $49.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.52.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.