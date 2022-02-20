Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Holdings Cut by ACT Capital L.L.C.

ACT Capital L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 6.3% of ACT Capital L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ACT Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARWR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $2,005,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $4,053,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 302,763 shares of company stock worth $17,686,610. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR opened at $44.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.70. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

