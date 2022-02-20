ARMOR Hits Market Cap of $4.08 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $4.08 million and $84,921.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00043801 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.19 or 0.06867935 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,448.78 or 1.00282836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00048834 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00051241 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

